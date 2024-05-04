Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 152.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 49.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

