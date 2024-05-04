Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

RACE stock opened at $430.16 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.14.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

