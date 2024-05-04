Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

