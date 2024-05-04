First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Northwest worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth $324,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Northwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.40 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

