First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.02. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.