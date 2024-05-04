First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
