First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

