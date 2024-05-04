Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Flowers Foods worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 472,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 228,063 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

FLO stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

