Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Up 3.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

