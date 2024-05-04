Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,068,446 shares in the company, valued at $40,901,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

