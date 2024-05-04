Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

