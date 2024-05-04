Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

