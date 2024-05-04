GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181 ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.49. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

