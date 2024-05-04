GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,991 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BRX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.