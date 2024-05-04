GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 398.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 402.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ExlService by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

