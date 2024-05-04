GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 130 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 139.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $279.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $468.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

