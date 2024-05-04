GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,559 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,645,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 328,860 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 188,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

