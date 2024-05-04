GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $41,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $14.68 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

