GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $41,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $58.86 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

