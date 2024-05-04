GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $41,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

PAM stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

