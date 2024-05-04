GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $41,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.3 %

TPH stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

