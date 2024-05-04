GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $42,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $16,153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 385.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 166,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.