GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $42,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.