GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $44,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $7,802,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,431 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.58 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.