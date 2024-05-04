GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $44,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 642,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

