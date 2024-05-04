GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $44,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,279,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,062 shares of company stock worth $2,849,614. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.