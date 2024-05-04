GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $45,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $91.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

