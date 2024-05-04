GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $46,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

