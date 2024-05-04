GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $25,093,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

