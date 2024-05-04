GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Innospec alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Innospec by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Innospec by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $131.18.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.