GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

