GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 176.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

