GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in US Foods by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.92.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

