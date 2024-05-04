GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMI opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $190.39.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

