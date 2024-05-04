GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.