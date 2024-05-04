GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after buying an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total value of $3,274,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.