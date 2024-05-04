GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 42.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.79. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

