GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 3,189 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

