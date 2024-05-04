GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,067. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

