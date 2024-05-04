GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $41,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Silica

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.