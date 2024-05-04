GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $42,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Toro alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.