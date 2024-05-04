GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 32.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

