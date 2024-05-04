GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $45,000 Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get adidas alerts:

Separately, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas AG will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on adidas

adidas Profile

(Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.