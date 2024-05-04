GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 12.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock worth $2,270,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

