GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

