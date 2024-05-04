GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 700.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

