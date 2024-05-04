Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

