Graham Burns Buys 511,115 Shares of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Burns purchased 511,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,556.10 ($47,076.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel and smaller bolted steel plate tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

