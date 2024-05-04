HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,302.40

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,302.40 ($28.92) and traded as low as GBX 2,280 ($28.64). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($28.77), with a volume of 122,006 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,417.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,302.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($28.51) per share, for a total transaction of £45,400 ($57,028.01). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

