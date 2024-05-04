Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $610,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

