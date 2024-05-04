Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $87,000. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $406.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $303.40 and a 1-year high of $430.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

