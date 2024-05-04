Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $406.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $303.40 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

